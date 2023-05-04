The coverage by most of the media of the issue of transgender adolescents is biased. That is demonstrated by their use of the term “gender-affirming medical care.” It begs the question “which gender is to be affirmed?” It is always assumed to mean drug and possibly surgical treatment to change their biological gender.

Gender dysphoria is a real thing. It involves a conflict between the gender in their minds and emotions and the gender of their physical bodies. I personally know of two families who had a child transition to the other sex. At the same time, adolescent confusion is also real -- confusion and uncertainty about sex, gender, identity and life in general.

With counseling and maturity, that confusion sometimes resolves into an acceptance of their biological gender. Not always, but often enough that that option should not be blocked by irrevocable treatment. The surgical procedures are irrevocable, and there is serious doubt about drug treatments.

We don’t let 14-year-olds drink. They aren’t responsible enough. We don’t let them drive. We don’t let them vote. We don’t let them get married. Letting them make irrevocable decisions that will have a drastic effect on the rest of their lives is irresponsible.

Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn

