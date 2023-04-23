"Gender-affirming" care including medical interventions for young people who identify as transgender is offered in Madison.

As Hannah Barnes of the BBC exhaustively documents in her recent book about such services in the UK, "Time to Think," a huge surge of adolescents identifying as "trans" has occurred in recent years. Many have co-existing problems including eating disorders, self-harm, autism and histories of trauma, as well as severe family problems.

Barnes reports how the UK's premier gender identity clinic, part of the National Health Service, is being closed this spring. This is in part because of failure to assess adequately these complicating factors in their young patients' lives and being too quick to refer for medical interventions including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, which can cause irreversible harm.

How well are "gender-affirming" services in Madison assessing these complicated situations rather than just taking young patients' self-assessments as "trans" at face value and referring for medical interventions, in a well-meaning but possibly misguided effort to be "affirming"?

Samuel Smith, Madison

