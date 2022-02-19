Gen Z can't replace the baby boomers -- Mary Conroy

Business owners search on end for workers. Customers deplore longer waits for goods and services. Republicans in the state Legislature think they can solve the shortage of workers by limiting the number of weeks a person can receive unemployment, or the amount Medicaid recipients receive in benefits.

Neither of the Republican measures will work, because the worker shortage is a simple matter of demographics. Four generations are working now: the baby boomers, Generation X, the millennials and Generation Z.

According to the 2020 census, the United States has nearly 71 million baby boomers, 65 million Gen Xers, 72 million millennials, and 67 million Gen Zers. Many baby boomers have retired or died. Gen Z is smaller than any other generation, and many of them haven't even started to work yet. Gen Z isn't large enough to replace the baby boomers.

As a result, we all have to readjust our expectations. Businesses will have to get used to having fewer employees, consumers can expect longer wait times, and Republicans must face the fact that you can't put people into the workforce when they don't exist.

Mary Conroy, Madison