Regarding the State Journal editorial board's recent editorial “State selloff in Downtown Madison makes sense”:

The Association of Career Employees understands the need to consolidate state office space when many employees work primarily from home, though we suggest closing two buildings and then evaluating to see if a third closure is still needed.

If the state needs to eliminate three office buildings in Downtown Madison, the choice is obvious. GEF 1 should be sold, and the historic and distinctive building at 1 W. Wilson St. should be retained by the state.

The editorial board characterizes GEF 1 as “one of Downtown’s ugliest and most outdated buildings.” The exterior is fortress-like and unwelcoming. The interior is dreary and soulless. It is a dispiriting place to work. The editorial notes that the state plans to retain GEF 1 because the space is needed for Downtown workers.

The editorial fails to recognize the obvious -- that the building at 1 W. Wilson St., which the state plans to sell, is a distinguished lakefront building on the National Register of Historic Places with terrazzo floors, bronze light fixtures, some marble faced walls and many windows. There is no need to cram state workers into the sub-par workspaces of GEF 1.

Sally Drew, Madison, president of the Association of Career Employees