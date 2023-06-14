The recent letter to the editor "Month-long pride holiday is too long" wondered why there is a month-long "holiday" for pride, while Veterans Day, Christmas and Thanksgiving are only one day.

First, Pride Month isn't a holiday. It's a month of recognition and awareness of the LGBTQ community. Given the current political climate, this is more necessary than ever.

Month-long pride holiday is too long -- Nancy L Wild While Gov. Tony Evers again raises the progress pride flag to celebrate Pride Month, does it…

As for major holidays being only one day, I nearly laughed out loud. Christmas essentially seems to start as soon as Halloween ends for many. And traditionally it's a 12-day celebration. Thanksgiving in many ways encompasses the Wednesday before until the Sunday after.

And as for recognizing service members, it's hardly one day. Nearly every sporting event recognizes veterans every game. Troops are thanked on air in awards presentations, talk shows and more. Banks and other businesses offer special programs and services to help vets and service members all the time. And this is all great. My dad is a veteran, and he and all of them deserve all of it.

But the idea that service members and veterans are under-recognized is laughable. And Pride Month isn't overshadowing anything.

David Pausch, Madison