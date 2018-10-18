I have incredible respect for farmers in Wisconsin and throughout the nation. They are some of the hardest-working, underpaid people in this country.
I do, however, want to comment on Gov. Scott Walker’s recent television ad, which has a farmer speaking out against his election opponent Tony Ever’s possible gas tax increase. The ad says the increase could be economically damaging to farmers and their families.
But farmers are eligible to claim a credit or refund for any tax on gasoline or diesel fuels that are for farm use. I’m guessing that many non-farmers do not know this. Farmers are smart and have every right to be exempt from fuel taxes. They work hard to grow and raise the food and products we consume throughout the year.
Our roads and bridges are in need of major repair and maintenance, and increasing the gas tax is one proposal to fund these needs. Don’t believe all TV campaign ads you see. Smoke and mirrors can go a long way towards deceit.
Thank you, farmers.
Nancy Slavik, Mazomanie