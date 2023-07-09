The article "Mileage charge coming" in last Sunday's State Journal was interesting. The climate alarmists and U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg didn't foresee a shortfall in gas tax revenue would happen when the government pushes for people to buy electric and hybrid vehicles.
What is their solution to fix this problem? More taxes. First on their agenda is a mileage tax and additional fees added to your annual registration if you own an electric or hybrid vehicle. This is their way of thanking everyone who tried to help improve our climate by going the extra dollar to buy electric or hybrid vehicle. Next our president has set aside millions to figure out how to implement this new mileage tax. This is just one example of the ineptitude of our current administration.
Maybe if they had spent less time bashing former President Donald Trump and the more than 74 million conservatives who supported him, they would have seen this coming. Great job, Buttigieg. Glad to see he is on top of things.
James Thomas, Madison