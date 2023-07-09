What is their solution to fix this problem? More taxes. First on their agenda is a mileage tax and additional fees added to your annual registration if you own an electric or hybrid vehicle. This is their way of thanking everyone who tried to help improve our climate by going the extra dollar to buy electric or hybrid vehicle. Next our president has set aside millions to figure out how to implement this new mileage tax. This is just one example of the ineptitude of our current administration.