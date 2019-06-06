Apparently Republican legislators are having a problem with arithmetic when it comes to vehicle maintenance costs.
A report from the American Society of Civil Engineers says Wisconsin’s poor roads are costing drivers $637 each year. Yet I heard a report on the radio claiming an 8-cent-per-gallon tax increase would cost an average of about $40 per year per driver.
Huh.
I know it is blasphemy in some corners of this state to suggest a tax hike might be a good thing. But if we can fix the roads and save money doing it, that sounds good to me.
I could use that extra $597. I need some new tires on my car.
Stan Howald, Madison