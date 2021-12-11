 Skip to main content

Gas prices affect price of everything -- Robert Mielke
Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fed up with gas prices? Get over it," failed to consider the increased prices consumers will pay for everyday products.

The food on your table in grown by a farmer, transported to your local store by a semitruck or other large truck, using gas or diesel fuel. The clothes you have and that new iPhone are all transported via trucking, rail, air or ship.

The new infrastructure bill will use bulldozers, cranes and dump trucks to do the rebuilding of the roads and bridges. Does the State Journal editorial board seriously think that the transportation vehicles mentioned above are all going to be electric and that none of these additional transportation costs will passed on?

Robert Mielke, Waunakee

