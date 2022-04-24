Gas, nuclear are temporary solutions -- Ali Bram

Last Sunday's letter to the editor "Solar power is unreliable energy" celebrated the announcement of a new $171 million, 128-megawatt natural gas plant being built as an alternative to solar and wind energy sources.

The author is correct in saying that solar and wind energy, as currently designed, are not sufficient to meet Wisconsin’s energy demand. But the U.S. Energy Information Administration states there is only about 90 years worth of natural gas reserves left. Unfortunately, nuclear power isn’t a reliable, long-term solution either. It’s France’s biggest energy source, so it's important to know how they are coping with the radioactive waste their plants produce.

Even with better recycling of reusable fuel, unusable residue has to be contained for an estimated 300,000 years. Right now France has no long-term strategy for nuclear disposal, but is evaluating building controversial underground rock tunnels that would hopefully last a century. Here in the United States, people are still arguing over creating a long-term nuclear waste storage facility in Nevada’s Yucca Mountain. It seems no one is willing to live near a spent-fuel containment center.

Clearly, every bit of money and effort must be spent on finding new, clean sources of energy.

Ali Bram, Madison