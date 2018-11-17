A recent letter to the editor listed the ways in which President Trump is supposedly "poisoning America."
One way is by "demonizing" the migrants amassing at our southern border, according to the letter. Another is by spreading "continuous lies" about -- well, everything.
The writer ends his remarks by characterizing the president as a "diabolical man."
It is one thing to disagree with Trump's decisions. It is another thing to attribute them solely to nefarious or immoral motives.
In other words, demonization works both ways. The writer might do well to temper his own remarks if he genuinely wishes to diminish rather than contribute to the toxic atmosphere he claims to deplore.
Gary L. Kriewald, Madison