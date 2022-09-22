 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Gary Halverson didn't deserve vandalism -- Nancy Homes

Former Madison Ald. Gary Halverson’s ordeal since being outed as a former member of the Oath Keepers is an interesting case in point.

His tenure in that organization was brief. He made a mistake, recognized it and has tried to make things right. Apparently, that’s not good enough for leaders in city government who seem to blame him for the ensuing violence, harassment and intimidation at his home -- actions they suggest were provoked when knowledge of his brief Oath Keepers membership was made public. 

A contrasting case in point is relief pitcher Josh Hader’s early missteps with white nationalism. Hader was, however, employed by the Milwaukee Brewers, an organization that, while it did call him to account, was willing to work with him and help him find his way back. In the process he became the Brewers ace closer. Halverson did not find similar understanding and consideration.

In its place he received a resounding and humiliating slap in the face. Now it’s the people of Madison who need to try to make things right.

Nancy Homes, Madison

0 comments

