'Garfield' cartoon is tiresome -- Edith Ackerman
Every Sunday, as I open the pages of the State Journal, I am blinded by the hideous blasphemy of a comic strip -- "Garfield."

This lasagna-dependent feline has consistently produced the worst punchlines known to all mankind. The repulsive comic relies on tiresome jokes used all-too frequently. The comic industry is warping the sense of humor in our youth, and slowly making me lose my own humanity from the incessant laziness and lasagna puns.

I propose the idea of replacing Garfield's space in the paper with one large white square (which we should have already done to "The Family Circus" long ago) to spare the children.

Frankly, I am beginning to hate Sundays.

Edith Ackerman, Blanchardville

