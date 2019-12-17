Garden store will be missed in Cottage Grove -- Marilynn Uselman

For over 25 years I’ve gone to America’s Best Flowers garden center in Cottage Grove. My spirits always lifted when walking in there. My senses would take in the onslaught of colors, smells, openness and freshness. The kindness of staff always awaited me.
Hearing of its closing sent me there again recently, as much for the good experience as for good deals. As I walked in, I was comforted by the greenery and colors of the season. And then I saw the lines to the check out winding around the corner and around again.
Undismayed, I found my items to remind me of the store that I love, and got into line. It took over an hour to wait to check out -- but no one seemed to mind. Most talked to others waiting nearby. Most of the talk was about plants, or the memories of the place. I noticed something a little surprising -- almost everyone checked out with a smile on their face.
So thanks to the owners and staff of America’s Best Flowers. You were the "best" for so many.
Marilynn Uselman, DeForest