LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Gard, LaFleur must win in postseason -- John D. Vieth

Here are two questions and answers about college and NFL coaches.

First: What do Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and UW-Madison men's basketball coach Greg Gard have in common?

Answer: Both can win their regular season games but fizzle out in the postseason.

Second: What do former Badgers football coach Barry Alvarez and current Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo have in common?

Answer: They both know how to win during the regular and postseason.

With Aaron Rodgers coming back to the Packers and with Johnny Davis' ankle closer to 100% (hopefully) for the NCAA tournament, I will be happy to be proved wrong on my first question and answer.

John D. Vieth, Mauston

