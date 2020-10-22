 Skip to main content
Games on cable increase virus risk -- Doug Carlson
Madison's mayor and others have voiced concern about the Wisconsin Badgers football game times, arguing that later games encourage social gatherings that could spread COVID-19. While those concerns may be valid, a more important issue may be the broadcasts themselves.

As a cable cord-cutter, I do not have access to Big Ten Network or ESPN. On Friday night, I'll face the difficult decision of not watching the Badgers game or going to a bar or friends house to watch it. I'd clearly be safer and more comfortable sitting on my couch watching the game in my own home.

I'd encourage UW-Madison and the Big Ten to air all Badgers games on over-the-air broadcasts to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Doug Carlson, Madison

