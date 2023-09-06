As a Badgers football season ticket holder, I only have one criticism of the new football season. Whoever is in charge of the volume for the PA and the music either has worse hearing than I do, or is trying to get there. The military did a good job of damaging my hearing. So if I think it’s too loud, I can only imagine what someone who hears well thought.

I’m all about pumping up the crowd and getting them into the spirit of the game. But when the volume is such that it startles people, causes people to put their hands over their ears, or take out their hearing aids, it's too loud. I saw all three things happen on Saturday. Please turn it down to a more appropriate level.

Additionally, someone needs to tell whomever is playing the music to stop playing over the PA announcer and the referee. They also need to stop the music when the ball is signaled ready for play.

I’m looking forward to the Luke Fickell era. I just hope I won’t end up with a headache after every game.

Karl Stuvengen, Orfordville