 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Gableman's report was work of fiction -- Mark K. Allen

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman released an interim report in March on his investigation into the 2020 election.

We have since learned this was less a report than a creative writing exercise. He provided little evidence for how he arrived at his assertions. When checked, many of his facts were quickly found to be incorrect. Gableman slandered good people who work to ensure our fair elections. He slandered good people who care for our elderly, implying they were stealing the residents' votes.

Would our Legislature have accepted a report this poor from one of our state agencies or from our universities?

Our Legislature should discard this report, censure the author and show him the door. I expect value for my money, and I find it unacceptable to use taxpayer dollars for work this poor.

Mark K. Allen, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics