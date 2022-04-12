Gableman's report was work of fiction -- Mark K. Allen

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman released an interim report in March on his investigation into the 2020 election.

Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman's probe is creative fiction The investigation into the 2020 election is creative fiction in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.

We have since learned this was less a report than a creative writing exercise. He provided little evidence for how he arrived at his assertions. When checked, many of his facts were quickly found to be incorrect. Gableman slandered good people who work to ensure our fair elections. He slandered good people who care for our elderly, implying they were stealing the residents' votes.

Would our Legislature have accepted a report this poor from one of our state agencies or from our universities?

Our Legislature should discard this report, censure the author and show him the door. I expect value for my money, and I find it unacceptable to use taxpayer dollars for work this poor.

Mark K. Allen, Madison