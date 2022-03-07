Gableman's probe shows incompetence -- Bob Wilson

The bumbling investigation by Michael Gableman goes beyond showing how he is trying to mess up our electoral system. From the beginning of this travesty, he has shown himself simply incompetent and ignorant of both state and federal law.

How does someone like that get onto our state Supreme Court? He said he did not know Wisconsin electoral law, and he has shown yet more ignorance in his report by asking the Legislature to take actions that would be illegal.

Isn't there any way to require our judges, especially on our highest court, to know the law? I can see that they would not know all the details of all of our laws. But shouldn't they have their statements checked by other competent lawyers to protect themselves from looking so stupid?

You'd also think Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, would somehow cancel the investigation before it makes him look even worse.

Bob Wilson, Fitchburg