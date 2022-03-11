 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Gableman's probe shows bad judgement -- Ira Kastenberg

  • 0

According to the March 2 article "GOP report suggests decertifying electors," Michael Gableman's recent presentation to the Legislature included "videos of attorney Erick Kaardal questioning nursing homes residents who evidently voted but seemed to have trouble understanding questions he was asking them about the election."

Former Supreme Court Justice Gableman was suggesting that these nursing home residents were too incompetent to vote.

What Gableman was really signaling was his lack of understanding about election procedures in Wisconsin. While Gableman is not legally incompetent, he illustrates his poor judgment and the Legislature's poor judgment in appointing him to review the election.

Gabelman's apparent willingness to consider people incompetent also reflects on another common theme in politics. Many politicians propose that they are all in favor of maintaining citizens' freedoms. But it seems like that is only true if a citizen has the same beliefs as the politician.

People are also reading…

Ira Kastenberg, Poynette

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics