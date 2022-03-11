Gableman's probe shows bad judgement -- Ira Kastenberg

According to the March 2 article "GOP report suggests decertifying electors," Michael Gableman's recent presentation to the Legislature included "videos of attorney Erick Kaardal questioning nursing homes residents who evidently voted but seemed to have trouble understanding questions he was asking them about the election."

Gableman report suggests 2020 election can be decertified, calls for dismantling elections commission Gableman's eight-month review of the 2020 election has been plagued by legal challenges against multiple subpoenas issued by the former state Supreme Court justice.

Former Supreme Court Justice Gableman was suggesting that these nursing home residents were too incompetent to vote.

What Gableman was really signaling was his lack of understanding about election procedures in Wisconsin. While Gableman is not legally incompetent, he illustrates his poor judgment and the Legislature's poor judgment in appointing him to review the election.

Gabelman's apparent willingness to consider people incompetent also reflects on another common theme in politics. Many politicians propose that they are all in favor of maintaining citizens' freedoms. But it seems like that is only true if a citizen has the same beliefs as the politician.

Ira Kastenberg, Poynette