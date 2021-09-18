Gableman's probe lacks credibility -- Paul Nelson

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, should get his money back.
The man he hired to probe Wisconsin’s non-existent election problems, former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman, seems more incompetent in this task than the "Cyber Ninjas" in Arizona.
Wisconsin voters should have no confidence in the outcome of Gableman’s phony investigation when he apparently demands that local elections officials send him secure data by replying to an unsecured email account that was sent under the weird alias of “John Delta.”
Paul Nelson, Madison