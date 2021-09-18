 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gableman's probe lacks credibility -- Paul Nelson
0 comments

Gableman's probe lacks credibility -- Paul Nelson

  • 0

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, should get his money back.

The man he hired to probe Wisconsin’s non-existent election problems, former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman, seems more incompetent in this task than the "Cyber Ninjas" in Arizona.

Wisconsin voters should have no confidence in the outcome of Gableman’s phony investigation when he apparently demands that local elections officials send him secure data by replying to an unsecured email account that was sent under the weird alias of “John Delta.”

Paul Nelson, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics