Gableman's probe is waste of money -- Stacy Anderson

What's going on with former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman? Ever since he was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to conduct a probe of Wisconsin's 2020 election, his behavior and actions have been all over the place.
He admitted to a lack of understanding of Wisconsin election laws, and now he's threatening to jail elected municipal mayors. Adding insult to injury, taxpayers are being forced to pay for this erratic and conspiracy-minded individual's almost $700,000 investigation, even though court decisions and a recount have affirmed President Joe Biden's substantial election win.
Out of about 3 million voters, less than a handful have been charged with fraud. I'm not a math whiz, but I'd say taxpayers are getting the short end of the stick.
Vos made a bad decision hiring Gableman. They are both welcome to do as they please, even if that means cozying up to the feather-headed My Pillow guy or traveling to Arizona to learn how a pseudo-forensic audit works. Just leave the taxpayers out of it.
Stacy Anderson, Madison