Gableman's probe is disinformation -- Pamela Midbon

Russia is the source of many disinformation campaigns concerning the war with Ukraine. They are telling their soldiers that they need to rescue Ukraine from fascism and Nazis. The number of Russian casualties is minimized and not accurately reported.

We have our own disinformation campaign here in Wisconsin pushing the "big lie" that former President Donald Trump would have won the 2020 election if it weren’t for pervasive voter fraud. No evidence supports widespread claims of voter fraud. In 2020 only a handful of people faced charges for voter fraud in Wisconsin.

It’s disappointing that so many political leaders have a difficult time discerning truth from conspiracy theories. Sowing mistrust in elections with misinformation doesn’t benefit Wisconsin voters. It’s embarrassing that Michael Gableman's partisan "audit" is costing taxpayers $680,000. And now Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has extended the contract. Let’s not try to match Russia’s level of disinformation.

Pamela Midbon, Madison