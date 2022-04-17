Gableman's clown show turns creepy -- John Finkler

The bizarre Michael Gableman clown show has done it again -- this time taking a sexist and creepy turn.

Gableman, who is spending $676,000 of taxpayer money searching for nonexistent voter fraud from the 2020 election, has a new target for his buffoonery: Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe.

Gableman, who has enjoyed the strange blessing of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, temporarily put his mysterious voting fraud work aside to attack Wolfe for the way she dresses.

In a radio interview, Gableman, referring to Wolfe, said: "Black dress, white pearls. I've seen the act. I've seen the show."

As the State Journal article noted, "Gableman also took aim at Democratic lawmakers, including Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, two judges and five members of the state's bipartisan Elections Commission. Wolfe was the only individual Gableman singled out for her choice of clothing."

Gableman has seen the act and seen the show? The real act and show are the sexist and creepy comments by Gableman.

But not that's surprising.

John Finkler, Middleton