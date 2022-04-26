Gablemans acts like a Neanderthal -- Dennis McGilligan

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's obsession with the appearance of women he is investigating as part of his so-called probe of election fraud is disturbing.

Highlighting peoples' dress, hair color, body piercings and more in a public attempt to finger their political leanings and discredit their public service smacks of narrow-minded prejudice.

How would you like it if Gableman talked about your mother, wife or daughter in the same disrespectful way? Gableman, the Neanderthal man, ought to crawl back under the rock in northern Wisconsin from which he came.