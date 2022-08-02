Gableman wasted precious tax dollars -- Donald Sanford

According to the article in the July 26 Wisconsin State Journal "Gableman faces new challenge," our state Legislature has spent almost $1 million on the fiasco known as Michael Gableman's investigation of the 2020 election. And it’s not done. The meter is still running. Just think of how $1 million could improve our schools or our aging infrastructure.
This fall, every elected official who voted to squander our precious fiscal resources on this non-issue rather than on things that really matter should be shown the door by the voters of Wisconsin.
Donald Sanford, Madison