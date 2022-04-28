Gableman shows bias unlike staff -- Randall Crow

I wonder how Michael Gableman would characterize me, a white middle-aged male with no "weird nose ring" and little or no hair to dye? "Probably a Republican"?

That would certainly fit Gableman himself, though there is one other difference with the Milwaukee staffer that is described in Friday's State Journal article "Nose ring, dyed hair." Unlike the employee, Gableman shows overt signs of rampant partisanship. That is too bad, since he is a former Supreme Court justice who was supposed to rely on state law, rather than partisanship, for his rulings. Now he is supposedly leading an independent investigation into the 2020 Wisconsin election.

If he were truly independent and actually knew state and constitutional law, he would know that no fraud was committed, other than the Republicans' attempt to overthrow the will of the people of Wisconsin, as it was expressed on Election Day.

Randall Crow, Middleton