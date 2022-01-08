Gableman should be in jail for probe -- Joel Winnig

When it come to the investigation of the 2020 election, the only person who should be going to jail is Michael Gableman.
Ten years ago I called for him to resign from the state Supreme Court after closely watching his “contribution” to the deterioration of professionalism and collegiality on the high court.
Gableman has always been a tool of right-wing political interests.
He was elected as the “great white hope” in a dishonest and unethical campaign that unseated the first Black member of the court. He got lots of funding from the Koch brothers and the dishonest Club for Growth. He was afraid to face the voters for another term and slunk away to obscurity.
Ten years ago I accurately described him as a cancer on the body politic of Wisconsin. Now he has metastasized into a greater danger by virtue of his conspiracy theory-inspired attempt to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election. He is attempting to gain support for putting Republicans in control of our electoral process.
Unfortunately, our gerrymandered and unethical Legislature is enabling him, and the people of Wisconsin don’t have the power to stop him. He never had credibility as a Supreme Court justice, and he has even less now.