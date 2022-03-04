Gableman probe is waste of tax dollars -- Judith Munaker

The Gableman report, paid for with our hard-earned tax dollars, calls for a “hard look” at decertifying the 2020 election -- a constitutional impossibility.

As we all knew before Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, started wasting our money on the Gableman probe, the last election was undoubtedly the most reviewed and recounted presidential election in the history of the state. Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and his benefactor Vos can stop trying to disenfranchise the voters of Wisconsin.

What we need to take a “hard look” at is how much Gableman was paid for his pathetic conclusion, and where our over $600,000 was spent. It's time for both Gableman and Vos to be accountable for this folly. Maybe reimbursement is in order.

Judith Munaker, Madison