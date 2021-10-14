 Skip to main content

Gableman must show evidenced of fraud -- John Roberts
Gableman must show evidenced of fraud -- John Roberts

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has placed the burden on local election clerks to prove the 2020 election was conducted fairly.

Sorry, but that isn’t how this country works. I am surprised Gableman didn’t learn this on his way to the state Supreme Court. In our system of justice, a person is not required to prove that they did nothing wrong (basically because it is impossible to prove the negative).

Instead, a prosecutor has to charge a person with an offense and provide proof of the offense. Then that person provides proof that they did not commit that particular offense.

Gableman must lay out his evidence of impropriety and let the clerks respond. Or he should stop this waste of time and money.

John Roberts, Oregon

