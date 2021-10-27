 Skip to main content

Gableman knows little about voting -- Mark K. Allen
It was recently reported that former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has not voted in seven elections over a three-year period.

Gableman has the right, as does any American, to exercise his right not to vote. But it also exposes his cynical and hypocritical nature to then criticize an election outcome when he so often does not vote.

Gableman's lack of participation in recent election may also explain his misunderstanding of the election process and foreshadows what has been the haphazard nature of his investigation. Election workers such as myself and my neighbors are required to take online training before each election to work at the polls. Gableman does not even afford himself the basic knowledge of the process gained by frequently voting.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has authorized the spending of $680,000 to investigate why the former president lost the election. Yet the answer is quite simple. Many Republicans, like Michael Gableman in several recent elections, chose not to vote in 2020.

Mark K. Allen, Madison

