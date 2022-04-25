 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Gableman keeps embarrassing state -- Susan Fiore

  • 0

James Bopp, the attorney defending Michael Gableman's fishing expedition to overturn the 2020 presidential election, stated truth he probably didn't intend. As quoted in Friday's State Journal article about the ongoing investigation, he said: "If the document is irrelevant or useless to the investigation, the (office) deletes that document."

Exactly: This "investigation" wants to delete evidence that doesn't support its desired outcome.

Even Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who hired Gableman in the first place, seems to be embarrassed and regretting it. As a native Wisconsinite, I'm embarrassed by this whole charade -- and embarrassed that someone as unscrupulous as Gableman has ever served on our state Supreme Court.

Susan Fiore, Verona 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics