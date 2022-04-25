Gableman keeps embarrassing state -- Susan Fiore

James Bopp, the attorney defending Michael Gableman's fishing expedition to overturn the 2020 presidential election, stated truth he probably didn't intend. As quoted in Friday's State Journal article about the ongoing investigation, he said: "If the document is irrelevant or useless to the investigation, the (office) deletes that document."

Exactly: This "investigation" wants to delete evidence that doesn't support its desired outcome.

'Weird nose ring ... loves nature': Michael Gableman memo characterizes election workers as Democrats Michael Gableman "has a bizarre fixation with the jewelry and appearance of the women he is supposedly investigating," Wisconsin Elections Commission Democratic chair Ann Jacobs said Thursday.

Even Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who hired Gableman in the first place, seems to be embarrassed and regretting it. As a native Wisconsinite, I'm embarrassed by this whole charade -- and embarrassed that someone as unscrupulous as Gableman has ever served on our state Supreme Court.

Susan Fiore, Verona