Former Supreme Court justice and GOP-sanctioned elections investigator Michael Gableman continues to cost Wisconsin taxpayers money in an attempt to avoid disclosures he is required to make.

In February, the cost of his probe was put at $2 million, and litigation continues. Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election was fair and accurate. Studies by the Wisconsin Legislative Audit Bureau (released in October 2021) and a private study by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (in December 2021) both found no evidence of widespread fraud that would call the election results into question.

Despite no evidence of widespread fraud, a third study, funded by taxpayers, was started to appease the vanity of ex-President Donald Trump. That third study, run by Gableman, showed little effort, produced no significant results and ended when Gableman was fired. Gableman now refuses to produce emails and other documents associated with the study.

I believe Wisconsin taxpayers have been defrauded, and that the documents in question will show the investigation was little more than an attempt to take taxpayers' money.

Gableman should be required by the Legislature or the courts to return all monies allocated for the investigation to the Wisconsin taxpayers.

Mark K. Allen, Madison