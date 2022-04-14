Gableman is indeed unbelievable -- Nancy Sanborn

Finally, former President Donald Trump said something I can agree with.

The Washington Post reported that during an event for Trump supporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, former Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman received high praise from his host. “Michael, you’ve been unbelievable,” Trump is quoted as saying to Gableman.

Yes, it is unbelievable that, while admitting he didn’t understand elections, Gableman undertook a review to uncover widespread fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election after a recount, court decisions and many reviews had found none. It is unbelievable that he is being paid $676,000 in taxpayer money to conduct his wild goose chase.

It is unbelievable that he packed his investigative committee with Trump supporters. It is unbelievable that he challenged legal grants distributed to facilitate safe elections during the pandemic. It is unbelievable that he suggested the Legislature decertify the 2020 election results.

It is unbelievable that his interim report was filled with misinformation. It is unbelievable that he subpoenaed five mayors, election officials and the providers of vote-counting system, threatening jail to those who didn’t comply. It is unbelievable that he missed his deadline and received an extension to complete his dubious undertaking.

Congratulations, Trump. For once you are right. Gableman is unbelievable.

Nancy Sanborn, Madison