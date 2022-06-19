Gableman gives court a bad name -- Mick Maier

I never thought I'd see the day when a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice would be held in contempt of court for placing himself above the law. Michael Gableman was punished for refusing to testify about his failure to follow a court order to hand over and stop deleting his investigatory records.

I don't know which is worse -- the nearly $1 million tab Gableman's fruitless, politically inspired investigation is costing Wisconsin taxpayers, or that the unscrupulous Gableman once sat on the state's Supreme Court. No one displaying such contempt for the rule of law should even sniff the state's highest court. I'm embarrassed for Wisconsin.

Gableman acts as if he's accountable to no one. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, under pressure from former President Donald Trump, hired Gableman to investigate the 2020 election. If Vos can't hold Gableman accountable, he must fire him. It's time to end this shameful episode for Wisconsin.

Mick Maier, Middleton