Two separate but related news items appeared recently. The first described the result of the largest post-election audit in state history, which found no voting equipment errors in the November election of 2022. That's not surprising, because there's no evidence of voting-machine manipulation, despite all the hue and cry of the election deniers.

The second story revealed that the disastrous probe into the state’s 2020 election conducted by disgraced former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has now cost state taxpayers over $2 million, finding no evidence of any significant fraud. The probe did reveal ample evidence of gross incompetence on the part of Gableman and his staff, and could lead to the sanction of Gableman by the Office of Lawyer Regulation. Additionally, taxpayers may yet be on the hook for hundreds of thousands more.

When Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who hired Gableman, is asked about these developments, he refuses to comment. That $2 million could have been used to help fund our schools, perform needed repair on roads and other infrastructure, support Wisconsin residents with special needs, or dozens of other worthwhile projects. Instead, it was wasted for the political purposes of Vos, Gableman and their sycophants.

Thomas Bartell, Verona

The Mendota Marsh collection