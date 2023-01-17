Future requires a sustainable path -- Dean Siewart

We need to evolve our society in a sustainable way. We all want to have sufficient clean air and water. We want sufficient energy to have habitable living spaces. We want our kids to be sufficiently educated so that they can make good decisions and have the background needed to wisely guide the country’s path in the future.

We are far from being sustainable at this point.

Much of our food production relies on the draining of our aquifers. Much of our energy infrastructure is based on non-sustainable sources, using poorly maintained delivery systems. Our water sources are becoming contaminated and depleted. We’ve witnessed decades of allowing our public schools to whither due to funding constraints.

It doesn’t matter what the underlying causes are. No one will care if food shortages are caused by climate change or weather abnormalities. We need to make real changes to ensure our infrastructure is robust and capable of handling adversities. We need to build social support to ensure hardship doesn’t evolve into chaos. We can’t afford not to build a better future. Our current path is not sustainable.

Dean Siewart, Madison

