After reading Patrick Durkin's Jan. 27 column, "A few suggestions for Cole’s to-do list," about the future of Wisconsin's natural resources, water, air, wildlife and parks, I am now even more optimistic about the future of those resources and the future of the Department of Natural Resources.

Patrick Durkin: Preston Cole should listen to some advice as he begins term as secretary of DNR Cole’s conservation legacy will be written in the months and years ahead as he works to manage and protect the public’s natural resources, which were often left to chance or sacrifice by his predecessors, Cathy Stepp and Dan Meyer.

The election of Tony Evers as governor was a good start, and the appointment of Preston Cole as DNR secretary seems to be a excellent second step. There is hope. The past eight years have been a disaster for our environment, and now we need to reverse course.

As a more exact suggestion, in the next state budget(s), we should again start allocating some tax dollars for our fantastic state park system. In some cases, that is sorely needed, and should have never been completely deleted.

Tom Dorner, Baraboo