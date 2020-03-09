Future firearms weren't foreseen -- Edward Nowicki

When our forefathers created the Second Amendment, it read: "A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."
They did not foresee progression of firearms in the future. Back then, they had single shot muzzle-loaders and not AK-47s or assault rifles. We need to put pressure on our politicians to rationally think about our current gun laws. Could the senseless attack in Milwaukee have been prevented?
We need background checks unless we want to see this senseless shooting continue over and over again. If our politicians won’t listen to us, then vote them out at the next election.
Edward Nowicki, Madison