Future depends of this election -- Marc F. Hansen
My 90 years began when out-of-control wealth and power threatened to destroy our society with the Great Depression.

Catastrophe was avoided by hard work and effective government action, only to be threatened by the crisis of World War II. The war united this country, as only war and a common enemy seem able to do. The immediate post-World War II years perhaps showed our national capability and strength at their best.

The next decades, however, showed the resurgence of wealth and power, and especially that of the "military-industrial complex" that President Dwight Eisenhower had warned of. We embarked on the decades of wars of our own choosing.

Ever-increasing political division has crippled our government and legal system, which no longer protect the common good. We are in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century, and we can't find common purpose -- as people or leaders -- to respond as needed.

A Greatest Depression may lie ahead. Even free and fair elections are being corrupted. It will be left to our children and grandchildren to save the future. Vote to support them, as if the future survival of life on this planet depends on it. It does.

Dr. Marc F. Hansen, Fitchburg

