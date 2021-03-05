Fusion for rockets is a long way off -- Fred Juergens

Last Sunday's column "Fusion can take us farther faster" argued for using fusion for space travel. The joke about fusion energy is that it’s 30 years away and always will be.
While slow progress is being made on research for fusion-generated electrical power on Earth, no device yet exists that puts out more power than the power required to start the fusion reaction. Fusion generates heat, which can make steam turn turbines to generate electricity, just like most of our electrical power is generated today. But because of lost heat through the generation process, fusion must generate at least fives times the amount of energy required to start the fusion going.
Current research revolves around an "ITER" device, now under construction, which will be around five stories high and contain 1,000 tons of magnets. Maybe it will work in 20 years, maybe not. Will it be possible to miniaturize such a device to propel a spaceship? No one knows. Last Sunday's column was just pie in the sky.