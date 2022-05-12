Furman rejects different voices -- Bonnie Roe

New Madison City Council President Keith Furman's selections for a rubber-stamping executive committee were confirmed, with pushback. Past council presidents, including Alds. Sheri Carter and Syed Abbas, selected members with a variety of perspectives to bring balance. When making decisions for the city, seeing things from different angles helps.

Ald. Furman chose council members who see things like he does, vote like he does and won't stand in the way of passing his priorities.

That is his right.

But did he need to conduct interviews of his colleagues? Should Alds. Carter and Charles Myadze have to explain to Furman what "measures you have taken to further your knowledge of racial justice, equity and inclusion?" They're living it as people of color. Does he need to ask Myadze why he voted for body cameras? He was clear. He campaigned on it and won.

Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney and Nasra Wehelie recently resigned from a committee chaired by Furman because they (both Black women) felt unheard, their perspectives repeatedly devalued.

Furman does not value inclusivity, equity and diversity. At least not diversity of thought. Or inclusivity of voices not in sync with his own.

He selected members of one perspective, who will vote as one bloc. Let's see if it works in the best interests of the city.

Bonnie Roe, Madison