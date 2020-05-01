Funniest memory of jumping around -- Nancy Rathke

As longtime season ticket holders to University of Wisconsin football, we have participated in “Jump Around” since it started, but here’s the funniest memory about it.

During the break after the third quarter, instead of the expected fanfare, we heard a sappy version of the ballad "Lovin’ You" (is easy 'cause you’re beautiful) come pouring out of the speakers. (Perhaps you remember the long ago TV commercial of the young guy who couldn’t rent a raucous “Who Let the Dogs Out” for his stadium because he didn’t have a credit card and had to settle for “Lovin’ You.”)

We were puzzled. But suddenly from the speakers we heard the loud screech of a phonograph needle being dragged across a record and “Jump Around” started to play. We laughed until it hurt.

I always wanted to thank the stadium sound crew who came up with that joke. It was very creative to use that antique sound effect in this digital age.

Nancy Rathke, Madison