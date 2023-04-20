I attended the funeral and burial of World War II Pfc. William "Sonny" Simon in Middleton on March 28. It was an event I will always remember.

Thanks to those who helped make this happen. First, thank you to Simon's family who were at the funeral and burial. We were blessed and honored by their presence, especially since his younger brother James passed away shortly after the funeral. Thanks to Father Brian Wilke and St. Bernard Parish for an inspirational message and beautiful funeral mass. Thanks to all the veterans, veteran groups, active duty, reserve and national guard personnel who were there, including a two-star general.

Thanks to all the Hubbard Street neighbors, friends and strangers who lined the procession with flags. Thanks to the Middleton Police Department for escorting the procession and directing traffic. Thanks to the Middleton Fire Department for their presence during the procession. Thanks to all the honor guard personnel at the cemetery and those who presented the flag to Simon's sibblings. Thanks for those arranging the flyover. Thanks to Pete Gunderson from Gunderson Celebrations Center for all his help.

And a huge thank you to the scientists who worked for years trying to identify Simon and bring him home.

Pat Malloy, Madison

