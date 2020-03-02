Funds diverted for wall hurt military -- Peter D. Fox
Funds diverted for wall hurt military -- Peter D. Fox

The bipartisan defense-funding bill signed last December by President Donald Trump made a huge “about-face” just two months later on Feb. 13 when even more military funding -- this time $3.8 billion -- was shifted to the border wall.

Total military funding redirected toward President Trump’s wall now stands at around $10 billion.

Promises made, promises kept? Was it only a hollow promise that Mexico would pay the tab? Or was it an outright lie, knowing the avowed outcome wasn’t remotely possible?

For anyone who has been to a Wisconsin Guard armory or Reserve Center to see off troops headed to the Mideast or Afghanistan, think about what this takeaway means to your loved ones going into harm’s way. Remember when unarmored, outdated Humvees were death traps for soldiers in Iraq? This money grab takes away $100 million intended to further modernize them.

An additional $1.3 billion went from the Guard and Reserve for modernization or replacement of other dated equipment. The balance of the $3.8 billion reduction affects priority aircraft and seafaring capabilities for the Air Force and Navy.

Think about that next time you tell someone in uniform, “Thank you for your service.”

Peter D. Fox, Milton

