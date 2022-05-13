Funding college would end crisis -- Douglas Pensack

The editorial last Saturday from the Wall Street Journal, "The student loan con goes just on and on," claimed Democrats were perpetrating a “scam” by proposing forgiveness of student loan debt.

National student loan debt is now equal to credit card debt, yet credit card debt can be bankrupted. The real “scam” is exempting student loans from bankruptcy.

This editorial pushes a false ideology. It asks "Wasn’t higher education supposed to be an investment?" It was once accepted that education was a national public investment, not a massive financial gamble for students. Decades ago, governments supported public colleges with tax money. In return, students invested their effort in earning a degree. The belief was that having a better educated populace would make the nation more productive. Better educated people would earn more, pay more taxes and be better citizens.

Instead, college costs have been allowed to rise several times faster than the inflation rate. Both the federal and state governments have failed to properly fund education and/or control prices, trapping generations of students in intractable debt. We have the dystopian specter of people old enough to have their Social Security payments garnished to pay back student loans.

Many villains are in this descent into mediocrity caused by greed and bad policy, but they are not the students caught in a lose-lose situation.

Douglas Pensack, Madison