The start of a meeting of the Legislature's budget committee was significantly delayed recently. So the committee didn't get around to voting to end child care funding until about 2 a.m., when most parents and reporters were asleep.

The federally funded Child Care Counts program, which rescued many working parents during and after the pandemic, will expire Dec. 31, and actual funds could dry up by the following February. Some legislators are talking about developing new state-level funding for the start up of additional child care centers.

But we are all aware of what political talk is worth -- a speech and $3 will get you a cup of coffee.

The governor has proposed $300 million to keep the current Child Care Counts program going into a another school year. But the Joint Finance Committee doesn't seem interested in reducing the size of its $3.5 billion income tax cut to bring that idea to pass. How can the same party that's so pro-life before birth be so anti-life after birth?

Bob Waldron, Trevor