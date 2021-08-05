Fundamentalism in politics corrupts -- Jim Miller

S.E. Cupp's column Thursday, "How our politics are tearing families apart," illustrates the disease of today's politics -- fundamentalism.
Fundamentalism does not compromise and, all too often, it will not tolerate any difference of opinion. Within religion, fundamentalism is not always a disease. But in politics it is opposed to the fundamentals of democracy and can only lead to corrupt politics.
Many of these political fundamentalists claim to be Christians and believe that their politics somehow are "true" Christianity. In reality, it is idolatry. It is false worship of worldly institutions -- which should be obvious, but somehow is not.
It is also led by false prophets, many of them obviously cynical manipulators of their public.
Jim Miller, Madison