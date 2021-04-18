Fund is crucial to Ice Age Trail -- Ashley Wille

As both an Ice Age Trail Alliance volunteer and avid hiker, I would like to express why the re-passage of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund would be crucial to our state. It is maintained solely by volunteers, so donations and funding are vital to its existence.
The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund is essential in how the Ice Age Trail Alliance has acquired new land for years due to extra funding. With the renewal of the fund, the alliance could get the financial help to continue acquiring new land to better connect segments of the trail. This will not only potentially give more public land access to folks and help with land conservation, but it could also help to bring more visitors to use the trails, which could help both businesses and the state.
Public land access has always been important for the above reasons. But overall, folks deserve to have places to explore, decompress, reconnect with nature and be active. To help the Ice Age Trail Alliance receive funding for land acquisition and conservation in our state, please reach out to state and local representatives and tell them why the fund is important to you and Wisconsin.
Ashley Wille, Janesville