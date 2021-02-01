Full-time Madison City Council should be our goal -- Liz Dannenbaum

Madisonians will soon vote on four advisory and nonbinding referendum questions about the Madison City Council:
- Should council members work full or part time?
- Should the size of the council be reduced, enlarged or remain the same?
- Should the council members serve two- or four-year terms.
- Should their terms be limited.
Your vote will not change the current structure of the council -- it will be a reflection of how you would like the council to look at some point in the future.
Currently, the city has around 100 committees or commissions dealing with such issues as regional planning, homelessness and aging. These issues are important, and your City Council representative needs to be informed about them and have the time to report back to constituents.
Who has the time to attend all these meetings, read these reports, and get back to you on them? Retired people and those who don't need to work full time or have very flexible jobs. This would not be possible for someone working 40 hours a week at Walmart and raising two young children. But the young parent making minimum wage is just the person who could offer an important and needed perspective on the council.
Full-time City Council members who make a livable salary should be our goal for Madison's future.